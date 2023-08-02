Seager (thumb) was activated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Seager will skip a minor-league rehab assignment and jump right back into the Rangers' starting lineup Wednesday night against the White Sox after what was close to a minimum IL stint for a sprained right thumb. When healthy this season, the 29-year-old shortstop has posted a robust .350/.413/.631 batting line with 15 home runs, 29 doubles and 58 RBI across 66 games.