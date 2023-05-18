Seager (hamstring/illness) went 0-for-3 with a sacrifice fly in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to Atlanta.
Seager wasn't able to log a hit in his return from a month-long absence, but he was able to drive in the Rangers' last run in the contest. The 29-year-old was the designated hitter Wednesday, but he shouldn't be too far away from resuming his role as the starting shortstop. Ezequiel Duran filled in nicely during Seager's absence but will likely have to move to third base or designated hitter to maintain an everyday role going forward. Seager is slashing .333/.434/.500 with a home run, five RBI, seven runs scored and no stolen bases through 12 games.
