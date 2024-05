Seager went 1-for-3 with a walk, a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

Seager, whom the Diamondbacks chose to issue an intentional walk with runners on in the third inning, didn't do so in the fifth inning and paid for it. He got a hold of a first-pitch cutter and sent it over the fence in right field. It was his eighth home run over the last eight games and extended a hit streak to 12 contests.