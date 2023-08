Seager went 2-for-4 with a walk, a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 9-8 win over the Marlins.

The Rangers eschewed a minor-league rehab assignment for Seager, who returned from a thumb injury Aug. 2. Wise decision. The shortstop has homered in three of the four games and knocked in six runs since his return. Texas has won all four games with Seager back and five in a row.