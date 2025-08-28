Seager went 2-for-2 with a two-run home run and two additional runs scored during Wednesday's 20-3 win over the Angels.

Seager only saw three plate appearances before being lifted in favor of Ezequiel Duran to get some rest during the blowout. Still, the shortstop made his presence felt, delivering a two-run homer and posting his second three-run game of the campaign. Seager has five multi-hit performances in his last 11 games, going 16-for-40 (.400) with four home runs, 11 runs scored and a 5:7 BB:K during that stretch.