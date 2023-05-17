The Rangers reinstated Seager (hamstring/illness) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday. He'll serve as the Rangers' designated hitter and No. 2 batter in the series finale with Atlanta.

After missing just over a month with the strained left hamstring, Seager appeared to be ready to be activated for the start of the series Monday, but his reinstatement was delayed two days while he battled a stomach illness. Now presumably feeling healthy again, Seager will make his return to the lineup in a non-defensive role, but he should settle back in as the Rangers' everyday shortstop in the coming days. Seager was hitting .359/.469/.538 with one home run in 49 plate appearances before landing on the IL on April 12.