Seager (hamstring) is expected to begin a rehab assignment Thursday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Seager has been on the 10-day injured list since April 12 due to a left hamstring strain, but he continues to make progress in his recovery. Considering he's missed almost a month of action, he'll likely need a handful of contests to get back up to speed before the Rangers activate him.
