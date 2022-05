Seager went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Athletics.

Seager went 0-for-9 in the first two games of this series against the A's, but he went 4-for-8 with a pair of homers and a double in the most recent two contests. The shortstop's lone hit Sunday came in the first inning. He's up to 10 homers, 23 RBI, 23 runs scored and a pair of stolen bases while maintaining a .237/.306/.435 slash line in 196 plate appearances this year.