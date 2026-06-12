Rangers' Corey Seager: Belts homer Thursday

Seager went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in a 4-2 win against the Royals on Thursday.

Seager registered the only long ball in the game with his 391-foot solo blast in the third inning. It was his second homer over five contests since coming off the injured list June 5, a span in which he's batting .238 (5-for-21) with four RBI. Seager still has a long way to go to get his production up to it usual level, as he's slashing .186/.284/.373 through 204 plate appearances on the campaign.