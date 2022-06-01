site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Corey Seager: Bops homer in win
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Seager went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Rays.
Both Seager and Adolis Garcia bopped homers in the fourth inning to account for all of the Rangers' scoring. The shortstop is up to 11 homers after hitting three over the last four games.
