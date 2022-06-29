Seager went 2-for-4 with a two-RBI double and a run scored in an 8-3 win over the Royals on Tuesday.

Seager helped the Rangers knock opposing starter Jonathan Heasley from the game in the fourth inning by doubling to left center to cash in a pair of runs. He is a career .290 hitter but is only hitting .231 in 281 at-bats this season. The everyday shortstop appears to have traded in some of his ability to hit for average in exchange for power, as he has 15 long balls on the year. The most he has ever hit in a season was 26 in 2016.