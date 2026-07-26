Rangers' Corey Seager: Closing in on rehab assignment

Seager (back) said that he completed a "higher-volume" live batting practice session Sunday and will repeat the activity again Monday before likely heading out on a rehab assignment, Matthew Postins of SI.com reports.

Seager received the equivalent of about four at-bats against live pitching Friday, but he said that he wants to take live BP on consecutive days before moving on to the final step in his recovery from lower back inflammation, which sent him to the injured list July 1. Assuming all goes well Monday, Seager will report to one of the Rangers' affiliates for game action. The veteran shortstop may need just one game on the farm before being cleared to return from the IL, perhaps as soon as Friday's series opener in Houston.