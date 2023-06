Seager went 4-for-5 with two doubles, three RBI and one run scored in Sunday's win over Toronto.

Sunday's contest marked Seager's fourth multi-hit contest in his last eight games while his two doubles set a season-high. Seager has boasted one of baseball's top bats through 40 games, owning a .363/.420/.656 slash line with 10 homers, 40 RBI and 29 runs scored while striking out just 16.6 percent of the time.