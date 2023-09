Seager went 2-for-4 with with a solo home run in Friday's 8-5 win over Seattle.

Seager, who entered the game with just two hits over his last 22 at-bats, gave the Rangers an early lead with a first-inning home run. While Seager's .274 average is his "worst" month of the season, the shortstop sports a .914 OPS with seven homers, seven doubles, 14 RBI and 18 runs scored over 20 games this month.