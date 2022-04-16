Seager went 1-for-4 with a walk and an RBI in Friday's 9-6 loss to the Angels.

During the Rangers' five-run fourth inning, Angels manager Joe Maddon had Seager intentionally walked with the bases loaded, just the third time that's happened in the modern era. He's now hit safely in six of seven games played. Of Texas' two major free-agent signings, Seager (.861 OPS, six RBI) is outperforming Marcus Semien (.379 OPS, one RBI).