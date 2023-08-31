Seager went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk Wednesday in an extra-inning loss to the Mets.

Seager hit the Rangers' lone long ball in the contest, smacking a 420-foot solo shot to center field in the fourth inning. The shortstop added a single to finish with his sixth multi-hit performance over his past 10 games. At this point, Seager getting on base is almost an expectation -- his .346 batting average and .411 OBP would lead the American League if he had enough plate appearances to qualify. The star shortstop has added 25 home runs, 35 doubles and 80 RBI over 90 contests.