Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said it's possible Seager (hamstring) will require longer than a minimum stay on the 10-day injured list, MLB.com reports.

Seager missed just 10 days of action the first time he strained his right hamstring, but the Rangers figure to be more cautious this time around after he aggravated the injury and had to go back on the IL this week. The shortstop is eligible for activation May 21 during the second game of a six-game road trip, but a return sometime during the Rangers' May 26 to June 1 homestand seems likelier for Seager.