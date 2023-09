Seager went 3-for-5 with two homers and three RBI in Monday's 13-6 loss to the Astros.

Seager opened the scoring with a two-run, 453-foot blast off J.P. France in the first inning before putting Texas ahead 4-3 in the fifth with his second homer. The 29-year-old Seager now has four homers in his last five games, going 8-for-23 (.348) in that span. Overall, his slash line is up to a stellar .345/.407/.658 with 28 homers, 84 RBI and 73 runs scored through 430 plate appearances this season.