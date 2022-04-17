Seager is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.
Seager started the first eight games of the season but will receive his first day off for the series finale versus the Halos. Marcus Semien will shift over to shortstop while Charlie Culberson starts at the keystone Sunday.
