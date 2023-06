Seager is not in the lineup Thursday against the Tigers.

Josh Smith will start at shortstop and bat ninth as the Rangers wrap up their four-game series versus Detroit. Seager made an early exit from Wednesday's game, but this is all part of a designed plan to keep him healthy leading into the second half of the 2023 campaign. He boasts a .342/.394/.627 slash line in 175 plate appearances since returning May 17 from a severe left hamstring strain.