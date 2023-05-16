Seager has not been activated off the 10-day injured list because of a stomach bug, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

Seager was expected to be activated in the last couple of days from the IL from his hamstring strain, but the infielder's illness has kept him from being back in the lineup. Assuming he feels better in the coming days, he should be back starting for the Rangers at shortstop by the end of the week.