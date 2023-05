Seager (hamstring) is expected to return "early" during the Rangers' May 15-21 homestand, manager Bruce Bochy told Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News.

Seager will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on Thursday, first playing five innings and building from there. Barring any setbacks, he would seem to have a good shot to return on Monday for the start of Texas' homestand. Seager has been out since April 12 due to a left hamstring strain.