Seager was removed from Tuesday's game against the Angels with a right forearm contusion, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Seager took a 93-mph fastball off his forearm during the fifth inning and initially stayed in the game, but he was later removed during the sixth. Given the Rangers were down by eight runs at the time of Seager's removal, it's possible the decision to pull him was simply precautionary, but the team will still take a closer look at him and monitor his condition as the postseason approaches.