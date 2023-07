Seager went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to Boston.

Seager was the lone runner among the seven reaching scoring position that Texas batters were able to deliver. His sixth-inning double preceded an Adolis Garcia home run. The shortstop extended a hit streak to eight games (13-for-31) and an on-base streak to 24 (38-for-97, 1.114 OPS).