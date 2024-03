Seager (groin) fielded some grounders and played catch Thursday, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

Seager is at the beginning of re-incorporating baseball activities and has not yet been cleared to swing a bat as he works his way back from sports hernia surgery, but he's making progress. He is hoping to play in some Cactus League games before the schedule runs out, but it's uncertain as to when that might happen. It seems more likely that not that Seager will need some time on the injured list to start the season, but he shouldn't be out long.