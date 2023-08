Seager is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Seager is likely just receiving some maintenance after he started in each of the past four games upon being activated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday. Josh Smith will step in at shortstop Sunday in place of a resting Seager, who has gone 5-for-16 with three home runs, one walk, six RBI and two additional runs since coming off the IL.