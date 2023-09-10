Seager went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run scored in Sunday's 9-4 win over the Athletics.

Seager has gone 9-for-38 (.237) over his first nine games in September, but five of his hits in that span have been homers. He's also produced seven RBI. It's not all that surprising that his consistency at the plate has faltered recently -- he's still hitting an extraordinary .336 on the year through 99 contests while boasting a 1.049 OPS. He hasn't hit better than .307 in any of the previous six years. The shortstop has reached the 30-homer mark for the second year in a row while adding 87 RBI, 76 runs scored, 36 doubles and two stolen bases.