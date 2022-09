Seager (forearm) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

Seager suffered a bruised left forearm from a hit-by-pitch Tuesday and will be sidelined for at least one game. The 28-year-old had X-rays come back negative, so he appears to have avoided a serious injury and should be considered day-to-day. Josh Smith will move to shortstop while Kole Calhoun takes Seager's spot in the lineup.