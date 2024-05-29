Seager went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Seager's hitting streak is up to 11 games, during which he's gone 14-for-40 (.350). He's also homered seven times over his last seven contests, with Tuesday's blast being enough to secure the win for the Rangers. The shortstop is up to 12 long balls, 27 RBI, 26 runs scored and a .259/.351/.461 slash line through 50 games, though he's been particularly impressive with his recent power surge after a slow start to the campaign.