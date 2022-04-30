Seager went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-3 loss to Atlanta.
He took Will Smith deep in the eighth inning for the game's final run. Seager has been up and down to begin his stint with the Rangers, but the 28-year-old has homered in back-to-back games to give him three long balls on the season, and he's batting a cool .300 (6-for-20) over the last five contests.
