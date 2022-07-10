Seager went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a sacrifice fly in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Twins.

Seager has turned up his power and hitting in the last week, posting five multi-hit efforts in his last six games. He's gone 11-for-22 (.500) with four homers, nine RBI and six runs scored in that span. Prior to this surge, the shortstop's first year with the Rangers had looked rather disappointing, but he's now slashing .245/.317/.456 in 81 contests. He's added 19 long balls, 45 RBI, 43 runs scored, three stolen bases and 10 doubles. Seager's career high in homers is 26 from the 2016 season, but that's a mark he should have a chance to shatter over the second half of this campaign.