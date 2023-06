Seager went 1-for-3 with a walk and solo home run in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Angels.

Seager's blast in the seventh inning -- the second of back-to-back homers -- provided the winning run. He's homered in two consecutive games and three times over the last five. The 29-year-old shortstop has been on a remarkable tear since returning from a hamstring injury in May, slashing .356/.395/.683 with eight home runs, 32 RBI and 20 runs over 25 games.