Seager went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in a loss to the Red Sox on Thursday.

Seager's long ball came with Texas down five runs in the ninth inning, but that doesn't lessen its impact in fantasy box scores. The All-Star shortstop recorded his second straight three-hit effort and extended his hitting streak to nine games, a stretch during which he's slashing .444/.488/.667. However, Seager hadn't homered during the streak until Thursday -- in fact, his long ball against Boston was his first since June 17, a span of 18 contests. Even so, Seager has been productive during the 18-game stretch, driving in 14 runs and knocking 10 doubles.