Seager went 2-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Brewers.

Seager's third-inning homer was his 23rd of the season and eighth in 15 games since coming off the injured list Aug. 2. The shortstop's 1.071 OPS leads MLB, but Seager is still 17 at-bats shy of qualifying. He has a line of .346/.411/.660 over 367 at-bats.