Seager went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 7-2 loss to Baltimore.
Seager missed the last three games with a leg injury and was speculated to need a stint on the injured list, but he was back at it Monday despite not being fully healthy. He served as the designated hitter while Marcus Semien handled shortstop. The homer was Seager's team-leading 24th.
