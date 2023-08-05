Seager went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-2 win over Miami.

Seager pulled a Jesus Luzardo changeup 429 feet in the first inning after the Marlins jumped to a 1-0 in the top half of the frame. It was the second homer in three games since being activated off the injured list and seventh long ball over the last 14. The shortstop is slashing .345/.406/.636 with 17 home runs and 62 RBI over 69 games.