Seager went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jays.

Seager provided extra cushion with a seventh-inning shot. It was his 10th homer in 39 games and fourth in the last eight starts. A hamstring injury cost him five weeks, so Seager's monster season does not yet qualify him for MVP consideration, but his numbers are right there with the best of the American League thus far. For the season, Seager boasts a line of .348/.409/.639.