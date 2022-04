Seager went 2-for-4 with a home run, walk and three RBI in a 10-5 win Thursday over the Angels.

Seager hit a two-run home run in the fourth and a RBI single in the fifth. It was his first home run as a Ranger. The two-time All-Star signed a 10-year, $325 million contract in the offseason and has started strong with four multi-hit games in the first six games.