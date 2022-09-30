site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Corey Seager: In Friday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Seager (forearm) is starting at shortstop and hitting second Friday against the Angels.
He missed a couple games after getting hit by a pitch Tuesday, but fortunately it seems to have been just a bruise. Seager is hitting .202/.257/.362 with three home runs in 23 games this month.
