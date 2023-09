Seager (forearm) is starting at shortstop and batting second Wednesday against the Angels.

Seager was removed from Tuesday's loss to the Angels a few innings after taking a Reid Detmers fastball off his right forearm, but X-rays turned up negative and he will immediately return to action for the Rangers in Wednesday's series finale. The 29-year-old has delivered a robust .332/.394/.640 batting line with 33 homers, 42 doubles and 96 RBI across 114 games this season.