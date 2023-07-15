Seager went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run, two RBI and an additional run scored in Friday's 12-4 win over Cleveland.

Seager hit the first of three Texas home runs in the bottom of the seventh inning that turned a 4-3 deficit into an 8-4 lead. In all, the Rangers belted four home runs in their comeback after falling behind 4-0 in the third. It was an explosion from Texas batters, which were held in check and went 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position over the final two games before the All-Star break. Seager, who missed a month due to a hamstring injury, does not yet qualify for any batting titles, but the shortstop has an impressive line of .355/.416/.628 over 60 games.