Seager went 1-for-5 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's 14-7 extra-innings loss to the Athletics.

Seager's solo shot was responsible for the first of two runs scored in the bottom of the ninth that sent the game into extras. He's homered in five consecutive games and six of the last seven. Seager's enjoying his first year at Globe Life Field, belting 15 of his 21 homers in Arlington.