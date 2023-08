Seager went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and an RBI double in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Athletics.

Seager has gone 10-for-26 (.385) over six games since he returned from a thumb injury. That's impressive work even with the shortstop hitting .353 with a 1.070 OPS through 72 contests this season. He's added 19 homers, 66 RBI, 54 runs scored, a stolen base and 31 doubles over 325 plate appearances.