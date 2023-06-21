Seager went 3-for-4 with two doubles and five RBI in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the White Sox.

Seager's big night was lost amid a controversial overturn call in the bottom of the eighth inning that allowed the winning run to score. The shortstop has hit in five consecutive games, going 11-for-22 with five doubles, a home run and nine RBI. A celebrated hitter over the first eight years of his career, the 29-year-old Seager is off the charts in 2023. He's hitting .367/.424/.657 with 45 RBI over 42 games and 191 plate appearances.