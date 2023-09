Seager went 3-for-4 with two doubles, one RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 6-3 victory over Toronto.

Seager hit his AL-leading 38th and 39th doubles in Tuesday's contest. The nine-year veteran has played his role in keeping the Rangers afloat in the playoff race by swinging a hot bat since returning from a sprained thumb Aug. 2. Over that span Seager has hit .324 with 10 doubles, 15 home runs, 31 RBI and 32 runs in 145 at-bats.