Seager went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Sunday's 11-8 win over the Athletics.

Seager led off the fifth inning with his eighth home run during the month of July and 23rd of the season. The shortstop is on pace to smash the career-high 26 blasts hit in 2017, thanks in part to career highs in launch angle (14.7 degrees) and sweet spot percentage (41.3%).