Seager went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, an additional RBI and an additional run scored during Tuesday's extra-inning loss at Baltimore.

Seager came through with an RBI single during the fifth inning, singled and scored in the eighth and crushed a two-run homer in the ninth to briefly give Texas a 9-8 lead. The 28-year-old ended a 12-game stretch without a long ball and now has 16 for the season. He's slashing .236/.307/.426 with 39 RBI and 40 runs through 77 contests.