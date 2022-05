Seager went 3-for-4 with a double, a two-run home run, a second run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 11-4 win over the A's.

The Rangers' pricey -- and so far disappointing -- double-play duo led the way in the big victory, as Seager and Marcus Semien combined for two homers and seven RBI. Seager snapped a 1-for-22 mini-slump with his performance, and on the season he has a .237/.304/.422 slash line with nine home runs, two steals, 22 runs and 22 RBI through 44 games.