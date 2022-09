Seager was removed from Tuesday's game against the Mariners after being hit by a pitch in the left forearm, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

The 28-year-old initially remained in the game after being struck by a 91-mph pitch during the eighth inning, but he was replaced for a pinch runner as a visible bruise formed on his forearm. Seager went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts prior to leaving the contest, and he's likely to undergo X-rays to help determine the extent of the injury.