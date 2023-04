Seager left Tuesday's game against the Royals with left hamstring tightness, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports. He went 2-for-2 with a walk and a run scored before exiting the contest.

Seager was replaced by Josh Smith as a pinch-runner after Seager appeared to tweak his hamstring. For now, the shortstop should be considered day-to-day but the Rangers may need the 28-year-old to undergo imaging to confirm there's no structural damage.